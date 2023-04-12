Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .286.
- Flores has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of eight games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Flores has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Kershaw (1-1) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
