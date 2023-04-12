The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .286.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in two of eight games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Flores has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Kershaw (1-1) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
