The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .286.

Flores has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of eight games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Flores has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

