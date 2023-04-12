After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 76th in slugging.
  • In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kershaw (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.