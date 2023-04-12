Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 76th in slugging.
- In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.