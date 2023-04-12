Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .268 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Yastrzemski enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .313.
- Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (27.3%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), 29th in WHIP (1.083), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7).
