After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .268 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Yastrzemski enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .313.
  • Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (27.3%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Kershaw (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), 29th in WHIP (1.083), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7).
