After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .268 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Yastrzemski enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .313.

Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (27.3%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings