Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 39 of 97 games last season (40.2%) Bart had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (13.4%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.6% of his 97 games a year ago, Bart drove in a run (20 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.2%).
- In 28.9% of his games last season (28 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in five (5.2%) he scored more than once.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
