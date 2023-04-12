After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

In 39 of 97 games last season (40.2%) Bart had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (13.4%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.6% of his 97 games a year ago, Bart drove in a run (20 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.2%).

In 28.9% of his games last season (28 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in five (5.2%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)