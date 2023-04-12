After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

  • Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 39 of 97 games last season (40.2%) Bart had at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (13.4%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.6% of his 97 games a year ago, Bart drove in a run (20 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.2%).
  • In 28.9% of his games last season (28 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in five (5.2%) he scored more than once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.254 AVG .180
.336 OBP .260
.426 SLG .309
9 XBH 8
6 HR 5
12 RBI 13
53/13 K/BB 59/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 52
20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%)
17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Dodgers will send Kershaw (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
