J.D. Davis -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .323.

Davis has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Davis has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings