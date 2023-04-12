J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.D. Davis -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .323.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Dodgers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
