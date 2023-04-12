J.D. Davis -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .323.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
  • The Dodgers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.