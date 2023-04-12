Heliot Ramos -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on April 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
  • Once in nine games last year, Ramos had a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the nine games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last year.
  • In three of nine games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 1
.118 AVG .000
.211 OBP .000
.118 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
6/2 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 1
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Dodgers will look to Kershaw (1-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
