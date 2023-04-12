Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Heliot Ramos -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on April 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)
- Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
- Once in nine games last year, Ramos had a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the nine games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last year.
- In three of nine games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|.118
|AVG
|.000
|.211
|OBP
|.000
|.118
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|6/2
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|1
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers will look to Kershaw (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
