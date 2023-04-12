(5-6) will take on the (6-6) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:45 PM ET. Currently stuck at 12 strikeouts, Alex Cobb will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Giants are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-160). A 7.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (1-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (0-1, 2.53 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Giants have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+280) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

