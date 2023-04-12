Mookie Betts and Wilmer Flores will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 20 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is seventh in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .247 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 53 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 11.1 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.208 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing seven innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In two starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Royals L 3-1 Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Sean Manaea Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home - Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers W 5-0 Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers - Away Anthony DeSclafani Matthew Boyd 4/16/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Webb Matt Manning 4/17/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Cobb Edward Cabrera

