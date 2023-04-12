How to Watch the Giants vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts and Wilmer Flores will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 20 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco is seventh in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants' .247 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored 53 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 11.1 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.208 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing seven innings and giving up two earned runs.
- He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In two starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|L 3-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Brady Singer
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Home
|-
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Matthew Boyd
|4/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matt Manning
|4/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Edward Cabrera
