Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (6-6) and the San Francisco Giants (5-6) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on April 12.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Alex Cobb (0-1, 2.53 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (53 total runs).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule