After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar has a double, three home runs and five walks while batting .235.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Villar has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.