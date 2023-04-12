David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar has a double, three home runs and five walks while batting .235.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Villar has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
