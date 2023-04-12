After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar has a double, three home runs and five walks while batting .235.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Villar has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 7.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings