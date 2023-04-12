The San Francisco Giants and Bryce Johnson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

  • Johnson has a home run while batting .150.
  • Johnson has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Kershaw (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), 29th in WHIP (1.083), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
