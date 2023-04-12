Bryce Johnson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Bryce Johnson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryce Johnson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryce Johnson At The Plate
- Johnson has a home run while batting .150.
- Johnson has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Kershaw (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), 29th in WHIP (1.083), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.