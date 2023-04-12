The San Francisco Giants and Bryce Johnson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryce Johnson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

Johnson has a home run while batting .150.

Johnson has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings