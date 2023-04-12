Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Crawford -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on April 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (30.0%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers will look to Kershaw (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), 29th in WHIP (1.083), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7).
