Brandon Crawford -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on April 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (30.0%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings