Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
  • Estrada has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits four times (44.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • May (1-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
