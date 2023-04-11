Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Estrada has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits four times (44.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- May (1-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
