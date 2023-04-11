Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Estrada has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits four times (44.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings