Mike Yastrzemski -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .243.
  • Yastrzemski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .222 with one homer.
  • In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Yastrzemski has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • May (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.