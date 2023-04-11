Mike Yastrzemski -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .243.

Yastrzemski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .222 with one homer.

In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Yastrzemski has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings