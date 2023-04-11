Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .243.
- Yastrzemski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .222 with one homer.
- In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Yastrzemski has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- May (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.