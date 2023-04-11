The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.471) this season, fueled by six hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
  • Wade has gotten a hit in four of nine games this season (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Wade has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to May (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
