The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.471) this season, fueled by six hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in four of nine games this season (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Wade has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

