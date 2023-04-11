LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.471) this season, fueled by six hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in four of nine games this season (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Wade has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to May (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
