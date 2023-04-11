Joey Bart -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

In 40.2% of his games last year (39 of 97), Bart got a base hit, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games last season (97 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In 20.6% of his 97 games a year ago, Bart drove in a run (20 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.2%).

He came around to score in 28.9% of his games last season (28 of 97), with more than one run on five occasions (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)