Joey Bart -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

  • Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 40.2% of his games last year (39 of 97), Bart got a base hit, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games last season (97 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20.6% of his 97 games a year ago, Bart drove in a run (20 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.2%).
  • He came around to score in 28.9% of his games last season (28 of 97), with more than one run on five occasions (5.2%).

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.254 AVG .180
.336 OBP .260
.426 SLG .309
9 XBH 8
6 HR 5
12 RBI 13
53/13 K/BB 59/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 52
20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%)
17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • May (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
