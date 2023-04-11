Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Bart -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 40.2% of his games last year (39 of 97), Bart got a base hit, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games last season (97 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.6% of his 97 games a year ago, Bart drove in a run (20 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.2%).
- He came around to score in 28.9% of his games last season (28 of 97), with more than one run on five occasions (5.2%).
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- May (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
