Joc Pederson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has seven hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .233 with four extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

In six of nine games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year (55.6%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings