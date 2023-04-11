Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has seven hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .233 with four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- In six of nine games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year (55.6%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- May (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
