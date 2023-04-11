The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .370.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in six of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Davis has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to May (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
