J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .370.
- Davis has picked up a hit in six of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Davis has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to May (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.