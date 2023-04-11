The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dustin May TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .370.

Davis has picked up a hit in six of nine games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Davis has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings