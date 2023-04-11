Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (46-26-8, winners of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Kraken (+125)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 52 times this season, and have gone 32-20 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 23-13 (winning 63.9%).
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|260 (14th)
|Goals
|287 (3rd)
|223 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|245 (13th)
|41 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (20th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (19th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over in four of its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.1 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 260 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +37.
