The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (46-26-8, winners of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Kraken (+125) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 52 times this season, and have gone 32-20 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 23-13 (winning 63.9%).

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 260 (14th) Goals 287 (3rd) 223 (11th) Goals Allowed 245 (13th) 41 (25th) Power Play Goals 48 (20th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (19th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over in four of its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 260 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +37.

