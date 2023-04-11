The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (46-26-8), who have won five straight, on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Over the past 10 contests for the Golden Knights (6-1-3), their offense has totaled 33 goals while their defense has allowed 29 goals. They have had 27 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (11.1%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)

Golden Knights (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 49-22-9 record overall, with a 13-9-22 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 33 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 20-8-5 record (good for 45 points).

In the 10 games this season the Golden Knights recorded just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).

The Golden Knights are 44-3-2 in the 49 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 90 points).

In the 25 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 17-7-1.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 26-7-5 (57 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 19-14-3 to register 41 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.59 3rd 11th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.06 14th 15th 31.7 Shots 30.6 20th 14th 31.1 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 20.1% 20th 20th 76.7% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.