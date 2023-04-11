The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (45-26-8) -- who've won four straight -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to watch the Golden Knights and Kraken meet on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/25/2022 Golden Knights Kraken 4-2 SEA
10/15/2022 Kraken Golden Knights 5-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 223 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Golden Knights' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 66 27 38 65 54 46 45.1%
Chandler Stephenson 79 15 48 63 29 60 58%
Jonathan Marchessault 74 27 29 56 30 39 38.9%
Alex Pietrangelo 71 11 42 53 51 55 100%
Reilly Smith 76 24 28 52 37 28 57.1%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have given up 244 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • With 283 goals (3.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Kraken are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 76 39 29 68 27 56 33.8%
Vince Dunn 79 14 50 64 50 49 -
Jordan Eberle 79 20 43 63 31 54 43.4%
Matthew Beniers 77 23 33 56 46 54 42.4%
Yanni Gourde 78 13 34 47 26 63 49.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.