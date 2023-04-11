How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (45-26-8) -- who've won four straight -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Golden Knights and Kraken meet on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2022
|Golden Knights
|Kraken
|4-2 SEA
|10/15/2022
|Kraken
|Golden Knights
|5-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 223 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|66
|27
|38
|65
|54
|46
|45.1%
|Chandler Stephenson
|79
|15
|48
|63
|29
|60
|58%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|74
|27
|29
|56
|30
|39
|38.9%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|71
|11
|42
|53
|51
|55
|100%
|Reilly Smith
|76
|24
|28
|52
|37
|28
|57.1%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 244 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- With 283 goals (3.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|76
|39
|29
|68
|27
|56
|33.8%
|Vince Dunn
|79
|14
|50
|64
|50
|49
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|79
|20
|43
|63
|31
|54
|43.4%
|Matthew Beniers
|77
|23
|33
|56
|46
|54
|42.4%
|Yanni Gourde
|78
|13
|34
|47
|26
|63
|49.5%
