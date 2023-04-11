The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (45-26-8) -- who've won four straight -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Golden Knights and Kraken meet on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2022 Golden Knights Kraken 4-2 SEA 10/15/2022 Kraken Golden Knights 5-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 223 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 66 27 38 65 54 46 45.1% Chandler Stephenson 79 15 48 63 29 60 58% Jonathan Marchessault 74 27 29 56 30 39 38.9% Alex Pietrangelo 71 11 42 53 51 55 100% Reilly Smith 76 24 28 52 37 28 57.1%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 244 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

With 283 goals (3.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players