(4-5) will play the (5-5) at Oracle Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:45 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 strikeouts, Alex Wood will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Giants have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (1-0, 0.69 ERA) vs Wood - SF (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants and Dodgers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (+135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Giants bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Mike Yastrzemski get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Giants have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.