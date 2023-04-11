Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Oracle Park. Dustin May will start for Los Angeles, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 17 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 30 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks fourth in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 16th in the majors with 47 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .342 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Giants rank 26th in strikeouts per game (11.3) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood will get the start for the Giants, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing three innings and giving up one earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 White Sox W 16-6 Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals L 3-1 Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Sean Manaea Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home - Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers - Away Anthony DeSclafani Matthew Boyd 4/16/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Webb Matt Manning 4/17/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo

