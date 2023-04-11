Tuesday's game at Oracle Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) taking on the San Francisco Giants (4-5) at 9:45 PM ET on April 11. Our computer prediction projects a 7-4 win for the Dodgers, who are favored by our model.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (1-0, .69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Alex Wood.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (47 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Schedule