Giants vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Oracle Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) taking on the San Francisco Giants (4-5) at 9:45 PM ET on April 11. Our computer prediction projects a 7-4 win for the Dodgers, who are favored by our model.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (1-0, .69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Alex Wood.
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- San Francisco has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (47 total runs).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 6
|@ White Sox
|W 16-6
|Alex Wood vs Lance Lynn
|April 7
|Royals
|L 3-1
|Alex Cobb vs Brad Keller
|April 8
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Sean Manaea vs Brady Singer
|April 9
|Royals
|W 3-1
|- vs Kris Bubic
|April 10
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
|April 11
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Joey Wentz
|April 15
|@ Tigers
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Matthew Boyd
|April 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Matt Manning
|April 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
