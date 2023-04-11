On Tuesday, David Villar (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is hitting .233 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • Villar has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers are sending May (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
