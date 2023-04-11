On Tuesday, David Villar (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .233 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Villar has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings