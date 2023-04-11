David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, David Villar (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .233 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Villar has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Villar has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers are sending May (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
