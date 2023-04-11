Bryce Johnson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Bryce Johnson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Bryce Johnson At The Plate
- Johnson is batting .188 with a home run.
- Johnson has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Johnson has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Dodgers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- May (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2).
