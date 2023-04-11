The San Francisco Giants and Bryce Johnson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

  • Johnson is batting .188 with a home run.
  • Johnson has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Johnson has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Dodgers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • May (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.69), fifth in WHIP (.615), and 66th in K/9 (6.2).
