Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .194 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Crawford has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In two games this year, Crawford has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- May (1-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
