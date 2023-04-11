On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .194 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Crawford has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

In two games this year, Crawford has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings