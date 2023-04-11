On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .194 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Crawford has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In two games this year, Crawford has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • May (1-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .69 ERA ranks eighth, .615 WHIP ranks fifth, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
