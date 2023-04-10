On Monday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Flores has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Flores has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Dodgers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • Urias (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
