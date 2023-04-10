Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Flores has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Flores has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Dodgers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- Urias (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.