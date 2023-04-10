On Monday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Flores has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this year.

Flores has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings