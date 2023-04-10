Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.515) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • In 87.5% of his eight games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Urias (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
