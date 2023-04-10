Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.515) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- In 87.5% of his eight games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Urias (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
