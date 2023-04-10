Thairo Estrada -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.515) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

In 87.5% of his eight games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings