The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this year (33.3%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Urias (2-0) in his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
