The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (33.3%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings