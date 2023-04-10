Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (33.3%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Urias (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
