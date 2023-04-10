Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Bart picked up a base hit in 39 of 97 games last year (40.2%), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (13.4%).
- He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (97 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bart drove in a run in 20 of 97 games last year (20.6%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (5.2%).
- He came around to score 28 times in 97 games (28.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.2%).
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Urias (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), eighth in WHIP (.750), and 42nd in K/9 (9).
