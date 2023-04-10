The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

  • Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bart picked up a base hit in 39 of 97 games last year (40.2%), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (13.4%).
  • He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (97 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bart drove in a run in 20 of 97 games last year (20.6%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (5.2%).
  • He came around to score 28 times in 97 games (28.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.254 AVG .180
.336 OBP .260
.426 SLG .309
9 XBH 8
6 HR 5
12 RBI 13
53/13 K/BB 59/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 52
20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%)
17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Urias (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), eighth in WHIP (.750), and 42nd in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.