The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Bart picked up a base hit in 39 of 97 games last year (40.2%), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (13.4%).

He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (97 in all), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bart drove in a run in 20 of 97 games last year (20.6%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (5.2%).

He came around to score 28 times in 97 games (28.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.2%).

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

