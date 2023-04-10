On Monday, J.D. Davis (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .348.
  • Davis has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Dodgers will look to Urias (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.750), and 42nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
