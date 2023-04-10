On Monday, J.D. Davis (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .348.

Davis has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

Davis has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings