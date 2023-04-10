J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (coming off going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .348.
- Davis has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers will look to Urias (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.750), and 42nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
