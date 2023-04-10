When the (5-5) take on the (4-5) at Oracle Park on Monday, April 10 at 9:45 PM ET, Julio Urias will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 12).

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Giants have +130 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (2-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (0-2, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Giants' game versus the Dodgers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Giants (+130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.00.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Michael Conforto get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 10 games this season and won five (50%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Robert Austin Wynns 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+350)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.