How to Watch the Giants vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Logan Webb will aim to shut down Mookie Betts and company when the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 17 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco ranks fifth in the majors with a .460 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 47.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .342.
- The Giants rank last in strikeouts per game (11.3) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Webb will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Dylan Cease
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|W 16-6
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Lance Lynn
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|L 3-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Brady Singer
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Home
|-
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Matthew Boyd
|4/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matt Manning
