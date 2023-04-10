Logan Webb will aim to shut down Mookie Betts and company when the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 17 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks fifth in the majors with a .460 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 47.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .342.

The Giants rank last in strikeouts per game (11.3) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Webb will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox W 16-6 Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals L 3-1 Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Sean Manaea Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home - Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers - Away Anthony DeSclafani Matthew Boyd 4/16/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Webb Matt Manning

