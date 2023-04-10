Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) and the San Francisco Giants (4-5) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Dodgers squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on April 10.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Julio Urias (2-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (0-2, 6.55 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (47 total, 5.2 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Giants Schedule