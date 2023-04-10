After going 1-for-2 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

In 44.4% of his nine games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Villar has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings