After going 1-for-2 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 44.4% of his nine games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Villar has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers are sending Urias (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.750), and 42nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
