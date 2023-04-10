David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- In 44.4% of his nine games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Villar has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.750), and 42nd in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
