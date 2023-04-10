After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Bryce Johnson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Julio Urias) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

  • Johnson has a home run while batting .250.
  • Johnson has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Urias (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
