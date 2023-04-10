After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Bryce Johnson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Julio Urias) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

Johnson has a home run while batting .250.

Johnson has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

