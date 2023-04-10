Bryce Johnson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Bryce Johnson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Julio Urias) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Bryce Johnson At The Plate
- Johnson has a home run while batting .250.
- Johnson has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- Johnson has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Urias (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
