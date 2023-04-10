Brandon Crawford -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .179.
  • Twice in eight games this year, Crawford has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In two games this season, Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Urias (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
