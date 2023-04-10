Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .179.
- Twice in eight games this year, Crawford has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In two games this season, Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Urias (2-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
