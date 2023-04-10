Robert Austin Wynns -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

  • Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Wynns got a hit in 45.5% of his 66 games last year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • In three of 66 games last year, he left the yard (4.5%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Wynns drove in a run in 14 of 66 games last season (21.2%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 12 of 66 games last season (18.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 32
.260 AVG .259
.329 OBP .297
.351 SLG .365
5 XBH 5
1 HR 2
10 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 21/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 35
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%)
1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Urias (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
