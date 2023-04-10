Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)
- Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Wynns got a hit in 45.5% of his 66 games last year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- In three of 66 games last year, he left the yard (4.5%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Wynns drove in a run in 14 of 66 games last season (21.2%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 12 of 66 games last season (18.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.259
|.329
|OBP
|.297
|.351
|SLG
|.365
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (17.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (17.1%)
|1 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, .750 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
