Robert Austin Wynns -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Wynns got a hit in 45.5% of his 66 games last year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

In three of 66 games last year, he left the yard (4.5%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Wynns drove in a run in 14 of 66 games last season (21.2%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 12 of 66 games last season (18.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 32 .260 AVG .259 .329 OBP .297 .351 SLG .365 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 35 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%) 1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)