Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .308 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In three of six games this year, Flores has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Bubic (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
