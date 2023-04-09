On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .308 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In three of six games this year, Flores has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Flores has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings