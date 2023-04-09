On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is hitting .308 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In three of six games this year, Flores has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Flores has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Royals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bubic (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.