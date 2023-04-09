After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Kris Bubic) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .586.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Estrada will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Estrada has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit four times (57.1%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Estrada has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

