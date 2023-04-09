The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (37-44) as heavy, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Jazz vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 16.5)

Jazz (+ 16.5) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



The Jazz's .568 ATS win percentage (46-35-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .494 mark (40-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents do it more often (58% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (51.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 19-27, while the Lakers are 19-11 as moneyline favorites.

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Utah is sixth in the league offensively (117.1 points scored per game) and 24th on defense (117.9 points allowed).

The Jazz are 11th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Jazz are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, Utah has taken 42.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.6% of Utah's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 68.4% have been 2-pointers.

