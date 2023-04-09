When the Sacramento Kings (48-33) and Denver Nuggets (52-29) face off at Ball Arena on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, De'Aaron Fox will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings fell to the Warriors on Friday, 119-97. Their top scorer was Chimezie Metu with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Chimezie Metu 15 9 0 0 0 0 Trey Lyles 15 8 1 0 1 3 Harrison Barnes 13 3 2 2 0 1

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis paces his team in both rebounds (12.4) and assists (7.3) per game, and also posts 19.2 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox paces his squad in both points (25.2) and assists (6.2) per contest, and also averages 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes averages 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Malik Monk averages 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 17.9 10.2 7.2 0.8 0.1 0.4 De'Aaron Fox 18.3 3.1 4.9 0.6 0.3 1 Keegan Murray 14.5 4.8 1.7 0.5 0.5 3.2 Kevin Huerter 13.8 3.8 2.5 0.9 0.4 2.3 Harrison Barnes 14.9 3.4 1.5 0.9 0 1

