How to Watch the Kings vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Watch Kings vs. Nuggets with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 40-9 overall.
- The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 19th.
- The Kings score 121 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets give up.
- Sacramento is 45-15 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are posting 123.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 118.6 points per contest.
- Sacramento is allowing 120.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.9 more points than it is allowing away from home (116.2).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Kings have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage in away games.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Domantas Sabonis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Questionable
|Finger
|Kevin Huerter
|Questionable
|Popliteus
|De'Aaron Fox
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Malik Monk
|Questionable
|Lower Leg
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.