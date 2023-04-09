The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Sacramento shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 40-9 overall.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 19th.

The Kings score 121 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets give up.

Sacramento is 45-15 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are posting 123.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 118.6 points per contest.

Sacramento is allowing 120.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.9 more points than it is allowing away from home (116.2).

In terms of three-pointers, the Kings have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage in away games.

Kings Injuries