Kings vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (52-29) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on ALT and NBCS-CA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.
Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|231.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 52 of 81 games this season.
- Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 239.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings are 45-36-0 against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has been the favorite in 50 games this season and won 35 (70%) of those contests.
- Sacramento has a record of 28-12, a 70% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|52
|64.2%
|121
|236.9
|118.2
|230.9
|236.1
|Nuggets
|34
|42%
|115.9
|236.9
|112.7
|230.9
|229.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
- Four of Kings' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-13-0) than it has at home (18-23-0).
- The Kings record 121 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets give up.
- When Sacramento totals more than 112.7 points, it is 40-20 against the spread and 45-15 overall.
Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|45-36
|21-19
|40-41
|Nuggets
|44-37
|8-4
|38-43
Kings vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Kings
|Nuggets
|121
|115.9
|1
|11
|40-20
|27-10
|45-15
|33-4
|118.2
|112.7
|26
|10
|28-8
|39-22
|28-8
|47-14
