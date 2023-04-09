The Denver Nuggets (52-29) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on ALT and NBCS-CA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 52 of 81 games this season.

Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 239.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings are 45-36-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento has been the favorite in 50 games this season and won 35 (70%) of those contests.

Sacramento has a record of 28-12, a 70% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Nuggets Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 52 64.2% 121 236.9 118.2 230.9 236.1 Nuggets 34 42% 115.9 236.9 112.7 230.9 229.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Kings' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-13-0) than it has at home (18-23-0).

The Kings record 121 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets give up.

When Sacramento totals more than 112.7 points, it is 40-20 against the spread and 45-15 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Kings and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-36 21-19 40-41 Nuggets 44-37 8-4 38-43

Kings vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Nuggets 121 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 40-20 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-10 45-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-4 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-22 28-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 47-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.