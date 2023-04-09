The Denver Nuggets (52-29) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on ALT and NBCS-CA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ALT and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -3.5 231.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 52 of 81 games this season.
  • Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 239.2, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings are 45-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has been the favorite in 50 games this season and won 35 (70%) of those contests.
  • Sacramento has a record of 28-12, a 70% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Nuggets Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 52 64.2% 121 236.9 118.2 230.9 236.1
Nuggets 34 42% 115.9 236.9 112.7 230.9 229.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Four of Kings' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-13-0) than it has at home (18-23-0).
  • The Kings record 121 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 112.7 the Nuggets give up.
  • When Sacramento totals more than 112.7 points, it is 40-20 against the spread and 45-15 overall.

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Kings and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 45-36 21-19 40-41
Nuggets 44-37 8-4 38-43

Kings vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Nuggets
121
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
40-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-10
45-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-4
118.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-22
28-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 47-14

