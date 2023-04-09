The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and NBCS-CA

ALT and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Kings vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 119 - Kings 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4.5)

Nuggets (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Kings have covered the spread more often than the Nuggets this year, recording an ATS record of 45-35-1, as opposed to the 43-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 51.7% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (75%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 81).

The Kings have a .686 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-16) this season, higher than the .450 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (9-11).

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento has had to count on its offense, which ranks best in the NBA (121 points per game), as it ranks fifth-worst in the league defensively with just 118.2 points allowed per contest.

With 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league in the category.

The Kings own a 37% three-point percentage this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 13.8 treys per game (fifth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Sacramento has taken 57.8% two-pointers (accounting for 68.4% of the team's baskets) and 42.2% threes (31.6%).

