On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (52-29) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (48-33). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and NBCS-CA

ALT and NBCS-CA Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Kings have a +231 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 121.0 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 118.2 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

The Nuggets have a +259 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 11th in the league, and are allowing 112.7 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 236.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 230.9 combined points per game, 0.4 more points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento is 45-34-2 ATS this season.

Denver has compiled a 43-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Kings and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +7000 +2500 - Nuggets +950 +350 -

