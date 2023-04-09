Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Royals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Kris Bubic on the hill, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .241 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Pederson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer during his last games.
- Pederson has had a base hit in six of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pederson has driven in a run in five games this season (62.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Bubic (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
