Joc Pederson -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals, with Kris Bubic on the hill, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .241 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Pederson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer during his last games.

Pederson has had a base hit in six of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Pederson has driven in a run in five games this season (62.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

