Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) and Utah Jazz (37-44) will match up on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Walker Kessler is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game against the Nuggets, 118-114, on Saturday. Ochai Agbaji was their top scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ochai Agbaji 28 3 3 1 0 3 Luka Samanic 23 8 1 2 0 3 Kris Dunn 19 8 14 3 1 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Kessler gets the Jazz 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Agbaji gets the Jazz 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn gets the Jazz 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Simone Fontecchio gets the Jazz 6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Juan Toscano-Anderson gets the Jazz 3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 17.3 3.9 5.4 0.5 0.2 1.3 Kris Dunn 13.5 4.3 5.7 0.9 0.4 0.5 Kelly Olynyk 10.9 7.6 4.5 0.7 0.1 0.7 Walker Kessler 9.9 6 1.2 0.2 1.8 0 Ochai Agbaji 14.6 3 2.2 0.3 0.7 2.1

