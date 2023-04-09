The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) on April 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Watch Lakers vs. Jazz with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Utah has a 23-20 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The Jazz score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Utah has put together a 32-12 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 118 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (116.2). On defense they give up 116.9 per game, two fewer points than on the road (118.9).

Utah allows 116.9 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

The Jazz collect 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (26.3).

Jazz Injuries